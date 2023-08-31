In the north of Italy, five rail workers were hit by a train on Thursday and died. Two others were injured and taken to hospital, Italian media report.

The accident happened around midnight near the station of the municipality of Brandizzo, northeast of Turin. The emergency services are present at the scene of the accident. It is still unclear how the accident happened. The railway workers may have been hit from behind while they were working. There were no passengers on the train, which was traveling at 100 miles per hour.

Brandizzo mayor Paolo Bodoni speaks of a “huge tragedy”. He is also a doctor himself and says to the newspaper La Republica that he had been informed of ‘the creepy scene’ by a colleague. Bodoni does not exclude that the accident may have been caused by a communication error.

Railway manager Rete Ferroviaria Italiana has expressed its condolences to the relatives of the victims in a statement. The injured are out of danger, the Italian newspaper reports La Corriere Della Sera.