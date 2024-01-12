Two people died and two people were injured in a serious accident that occurred shortly after midnight on the A4 motorway in the stretch between the Palmanova hub and San Giorgio di Nogaro in the direction of Venice. Two vans were involved. The impact occurred at kilometer 487 shortly after the confluence of the A23 with the A4 where there are four lanes and before the Gonars service area. The dynamics of the accident are yet to be clarified. The traffic police, firefighters, 118, Autostrade Alto Adriatico personnel and mechanical emergency vehicles are on site.