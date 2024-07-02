In the collision between two vans and a car, a person lost his life. He is a footballer of only 26 years old: there was nothing that could be done for him

Another victim of the road, always on the roads of Puglia, which in this summer of 2024 are the scene of many unfortunately fatal accidents. The one who lost his life was a 26 year old footballerdied in the collision between two vans and a car on state road 7 ter between Fragagnano and Monteparano, in the province of Taranto.

Three people were injured and one, unfortunately, passed away on the state road 7 ter between Fragagnano and Monteparano, in province of Taranto. Two vans, for reasons yet to be ascertained, collided. A car was also involved in the collision.

The Carabinieri, the Fire Brigade and also the 118 paramedics intervened immediately on site, who provided aid to injured people. Unfortunately, a man from Taranto didn’t make it: he lost his life instantly.

The accident occurred on Monday 1 April 2024 shortly after 3.30 pm. Some motorists who witnessed the accident immediately alerted the policepromptly intervened to provide assistance.

The paramedics took the three injured to the hospital for all the necessary treatment, while for one person they could do nothing but confirm his death. dynamics of what happened It still needs to be evaluated.

A 26-year-old boy from Taranto lost his life. Morris Cellamare he was a footballer. He worked as an electrician, but football was his great passion. He had played, in the last season, in Ceglie, while previously he had worn the jerseys of the youth teams of Novara and Fasano. He had also had experience in Eccellenza with Avetrana.

In addition to the deceased 26-year-old, three other people were injured. Two are not reported to be of concern, while the third is said to have suffered more serious injuries from the impact. This person, a 33-year-old man, was traveling with the victim. He is now hospitalized in critical condition at the SS Annunziata hospital.