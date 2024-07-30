Another terrible accident occurred on the highway A16, where a heavy collision occurred between two trucks. The impact between the two vehicles was devastating and unfortunately for one of the two drivers there was nothing more that could be done.

Crash between trucks on the A16: one driver dead

Yesterday afternoon, shortly after 5pm, a terrible accident occurred car accident on the highway A16, the one that connects Naples to Canosa. The protagonists of this clash which occurred in the locality of Stonedefusi two heavy vehicles, two trucks.

We do not know exactly what happened and why. It seems that the two trucks collided with each other. As easily expected, however, the impact was devastating, but fortunately it did not involve other vehicles or cars.

The two drivers were unable to avoid the impact and unfortunately for one of them it was fatal.46 year old driver he actually remained trapped inside the truck’s passenger compartment and, according to the latest reconstructions, he would be dead on impact following the crash. The other driver, however, did not suffer serious injuries and did not require hospitalization.

Traffic stopped on the highway: the police intervene

The remaining driver unharmed he was visited by the 118 doctors while the firefighters and the police promptly arrived on site to evaluate the situation. Obviously they took steps to secure the stretch of road that was affected by the accident.

The body of the driver who was the victim of the accident was then recovered, but this could only be done late in the evening. Needless to say, all this had a strong impact. impact on traffic as workers deemed it essential to close the stretch of road in question.

At the moment the agents of the Police they are taking care of the recovery of the surveys aimed at establishing the dynamics of theaccident. Unfortunately, the reason why this happened is still unknown. crash between the two trucks, but perhaps in the next few hours it will be easier to explain all this.