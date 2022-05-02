Sinaloa.- Only material damage left as a balance rear-end collision on Francisco I Madero Boulevard, at the height of Alejandro Quijano Street, in the Miguel Hidalgo neighborhood, in Culiacán.

The road mishap occurred shortly before 3:00 p.m. yesterday, Sunday, May 1, when a Toyota Tacoma truck and a Tida car were traveling from east to west and when The truck allegedly tried to make a U-turn.the driver of the car did not notice and hit him by range.

