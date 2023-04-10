The death toll from an accident that took place shortly after 10 pm in Nizza Monferrato, in the province of Asti, on the SP456, in which two cars were involved, is 4 dead.
According to what is learned, two fire brigade teams intervened, one from Nizza Monferrato and one from the Asti headquarters, and there are also 118, carabinieri and traffic police on the spot.
The accident occurred on the Turchino road that connects Liguria to Monferrato, in the stretch where it takes the name of Ponteverde road. Two teams of firefighters, from Asti and Nizza Monferrato, and the traffic police intervened on the spot, proceeding with the surveys and reconstruction of the clash.
#Collision #cars #province #Asti #dead
