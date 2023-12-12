Collision between trains, the yellow of the train reversing before the impact

There Prosecutor's Office of Ravenna decided to see clearly about the incident last night, when two trains collided near Faenza causing the 17 people injured. In fact, from the first reconstructions of what happened, a rather unusual detail, the Frecciarossa preceding the Intercity would have caused the collision. Now – we read in La Stampa – we need to understand whether it was a human error or a train failure. This was the version provided by Trenitalia: “A Frecciarossa that was ahead of a Regional train was relegated due to inertia at low speed in relation to the slope of the route and, while moving backwards, hit the Regionale which was regularly stopped at the red signal. Investigations are underway into the causes of the relegation.” The trains ran on the same line because there is no high-speed track on that route.

The prosecutors – continues La Stampa – they will have to ascertain why the Frecciarossa did not remain stopped at the traffic lights. The hypotheses are a brake failure or human error. It should also be noted that on the 900 kilometers of the network there is a safety system that provides a stop signal if there is no minimum distance between two convoys. The experts will now have to establish whether there have been problems with the braking system of the Frecciarossa. Which seems to be the prime suspect. The unions Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl, Uiltrasporti and Orsa Emilia-Romagna they spoke of “bewilderment” about the accident. And they urged Trenitalia, Trenitalia Tper and RFi “to immediately identify and define in detail the causes and dynamics of this accident”. In Italy in the last ten years there have been 49 accidents with trains that have caused deaths or serious injuries.

