Collision between trains, the testimonies of those on board: “I was reading, I ended up against the table”

One collision between trains eight kilometers from Faenza caused the 17 people injured and blocked traffic on the stretch of Ravennaall high speed trains have been routed in alternative routesie the delay that is recorded is higher than 160 minutes. A passenger described what happened: “I was absorbed in reading when, suddenly, around 7.40pm the Frecciarossa I was traveling on – she tells Il Corriere della Sera – started to slow down until you go very slowly; he freaked me out and when I realized we were actually backing away I heard a big bang come from the rear of the train: I flew against the table in my seat”. The Frecciarossa locomotive got stuck in the other convoy. The Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini “is asking accurate reports on the conditions and assistance of the injured – even if minor – on the protection of all passengers for the completion of the journey, on rapid identification of the causes and any responsibilities”, the MIT said in a statement.

The two trains, one Red Arrow 1000 of Trenitalia and a regional Rock of Trenitalia Tper, were both heading north when, for reasons to be ascertained, they collided causing 17 minor injuries. According to initial information, the train he was following he hit the one in front of him. The speed was low because the driver probably noticed the obstacle along the tracks. At least four long-distance Frecciarossa and Intercity trains stopped in nearby stations – Forlì, Cesena, Rimini – waiting to leave. The accident happened at Km 56+006, in via Corleto, in Faenza. The first images show a Rock R1742 train and a Frecciarossa 1000 number FR8898, both latest generation. The mayor of Faenza Massimo Isola explained on Facebook: “The clash occurred eight kilometers from the centre, the wounded are fine and there are police and civil protection on site.”

