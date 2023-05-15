Collision between trailer and a truck leaves at least 27 dead in Mexico

A collision between a passenger minibus and a trailer left at least 27 dead on a highway in the Mexican state of Tamaulipaslocal authorities reported this Sunday.

The accident occurred during the early hours of the morning on a highway between Zaragoza and Hidalgo, in the southern part of this border district with the United States.

“Civil protection authorities are assisting and so far 13 people have been reported dead,” the agency reported in a statement. Tamaulipas Security Secretary.

Images released by authorities show the passenger vehicle practically burned, while the trailer was also severely damaged by the fire.

A source from the prosecution, who asked not to be identified, explained that the number of deaths could rise as there are indications that the The trailer driver was traveling with his family and they may have been killed as well.

According to local media, the victims would be members of a single family who would have rented the minibus to travel from the city of Monterrey (north) to the state of Veracruz (east).

Truck accidents have multiplied in recent years in

Mexico as a result of speeding, the poor condition of some roads or the fatigue of the drivers. This has led civil organizations to demand more severe regulations, such as prohibiting them from carrying double cargo boxes.

