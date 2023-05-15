Monday, May 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Collision between trailer and a truck leaves at least 27 dead in Mexico

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 15, 2023
in World
0
Collision between trailer and a truck leaves at least 27 dead in Mexico


close

Accident in Mexico

Accident in Mexico

Accident in Mexico

Truck accidents have multiplied as a result of speeding.

A collision between a passenger minibus and a trailer left at least 27 dead on a highway in the Mexican state of Tamaulipaslocal authorities reported this Sunday.

The accident occurred during the early hours of the morning on a highway between Zaragoza and Hidalgo, in the southern part of this border district with the United States.

See also  Carlos III against Elon Musk: the real estate company denounces Twitter for the non-payment of its offices in London

“Civil protection authorities are assisting and so far 13 people have been reported dead,” the agency reported in a statement. Tamaulipas Security Secretary.

Images released by authorities show the passenger vehicle practically burned, while the trailer was also severely damaged by the fire.

More News: US Says Migrant Inflows from Mexico Drop After End of Title 42

A source from the prosecution, who asked not to be identified, explained that the number of deaths could rise as there are indications that the The trailer driver was traveling with his family and they may have been killed as well.

According to local media, the victims would be members of a single family who would have rented the minibus to travel from the city of Monterrey (north) to the state of Veracruz (east).

Read also: Mexico reports a drop in the flow of migrants to the United States after the end of Title 42

Truck accidents have multiplied in recent years in
Mexico as a result of speeding, the poor condition of some roads or the fatigue of the drivers. This has led civil organizations to demand more severe regulations, such as prohibiting them from carrying double cargo boxes.

See also  Bucha: Ukraine identifies an alleged perpetrator of the massacre

You can also read:

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Collision #trailer #truck #leaves #dead #Mexico

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The voice of Crash Bandicoot has passed away: Brendan O’Brien was 61 years old

The voice of Crash Bandicoot has passed away: Brendan O'Brien was 61 years old

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result