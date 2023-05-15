Collision between trailer and a truck leaves at least 27 dead in Mexico

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Accident in Mexico
Accident in Mexico
Truck accidents have multiplied as a result of speeding.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
A collision between a passenger minibus and a trailer left at least 27 dead on a highway in the Mexican state of Tamaulipaslocal authorities reported this Sunday.
The accident occurred during the early hours of the morning on a highway between Zaragoza and Hidalgo, in the southern part of this border district with the United States.
“Civil protection authorities are assisting and so far 13 people have been reported dead,” the agency reported in a statement. Tamaulipas Security Secretary.
Images released by authorities show the passenger vehicle practically burned, while the trailer was also severely damaged by the fire.
More News: US Says Migrant Inflows from Mexico Drop After End of Title 42
A source from the prosecution, who asked not to be identified, explained that the number of deaths could rise as there are indications that the The trailer driver was traveling with his family and they may have been killed as well.
According to local media, the victims would be members of a single family who would have rented the minibus to travel from the city of Monterrey (north) to the state of Veracruz (east).
Read also: Mexico reports a drop in the flow of migrants to the United States after the end of Title 42
Truck accidents have multiplied in recent years in
Mexico as a result of speeding, the poor condition of some roads or the fatigue of the drivers. This has led civil organizations to demand more severe regulations, such as prohibiting them from carrying double cargo boxes.
You can also read:
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Collision #trailer #truck #leaves #dead #Mexico
Leave a Reply