Golfo Aranci – It is just after 11pm on Thursday 10th August. The Sharden passenger ferry of the Moby company left the Isola Bianca port of Olbia at 22.20 bound for Livorno. A few miles from the coast of Golfo Aranci, in the stretch of water near the islet of Capo Figari, a passenger who was on the outer deck of the ship with other people, raises the alarm to the Port Authority of Olbia: the ferry had struck a fishing vessel.

Alerted by the call for an intervention request, the Coast Guard soldiers arrive at the indicated point. In front of them only what remains of the small fishing boat, the Alemax II. Her commander, Mario Langiu, 28 years old of Golfo Aranci, thrown into the water, was rescued by a sailboat sailing nearby. The man, who miraculously emerged unscathed from the collision, manages to cling to a floating piece of his boat managing to detonate a signal flare which allows it to be identified immediately. Meanwhile the Moby interrupts its navigation, resumed only after the go-ahead from the Harbor Office around 2.30: this morning the arrival in Livoro. Also on board the Alemax II is another 41-year-old man, originally from Senegal, embarked on the fishing boat for some time: the seafarer is still missing.

According to an initial reconstruction by Langiu, shortly before the collision his assistant was below deck to prepare a coffee and thus face the night’s work ahead of the two. Only a few minutes pass and the impact comes. “It was a sudden clash – the commander reconstructs with the men of the harbor master’s office from his bed in the Olbia hospital where he is only hospitalized for tests – I only had time to see the ship overwhelm the fishing boat with the prow, which disintegrated before my eyes”. It is probable that the seafarer was trapped inside the hull, and with it dragged to the bottom. The searches were interrupted today at sunset: three Coast Guard vehicles were involved, a tug and an Air Force helicopter.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Tempio Pausania has meanwhile opened an investigation file for the moment against unknown persons. Dismay in the coastal town of Golfo Aranci where a positive outcome of this affair is expected and hoped for. “As a community we are very apprehensive about what happened – comments the mayor Mario Mulas – We have already suffered losses at sea and we are confident in a happy ending for this accident”. In fact, in December 2022 a fishing boat that left from Golfo Aranci ended up on the rocks of theisland of Bisce, between Caprera and Porto Cervo: two men had lost their lives in the impact, Tommy Di Chello, owner of a gardening business in Golfo Aranci, and Giacomo Botte, from Naples; two others were seriously injured.