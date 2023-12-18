Collision between cars near the presidential motorcade. Biden and first lady unharmed

Fear in the United States. A car collided with a vehicle near the column of cars including the one in which the president of the United States was on board Joe Biden with his wife, the first lady Jill Biden. This was reported by Reuters, citing an eyewitness. The accident occurred in Delaware, where the presidential couple's private residence is located. The Bidens were unharmed.



The car, one metallic gray sedan, crashed into one of the SUVs of the presidential column, which was in the middle of the lanes, at an intersection, stopped to close a stretch of road. The accident occurred in Wilmington, in heavy rain. The circumstances are not yet clear. Many people took photos photos and videos of the scene. The Bidens, who were not far away, were seen getting into the presidential car and driving away, escorted by the SUVs with the intelligence men on board.

🚨 BREAKING: Joe Biden was being asked about his tanking poll numbers as a car smashed into his motorcade outside of his campaign HQ in Delaware How symbolic pic.twitter.com/12YfEEl0ZN — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 18, 2023

#Breaking News: Joe Biden's motorcade was interrupted as a vehicle slammed into an SUV that was blocking the intersection as the President was standing outside. The car attempted to keep driving but secret service quickly surrounded the vehicle and stopped him. The President… pic.twitter.com/aDaylYb2dK — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) December 18, 2023

