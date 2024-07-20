Alberto Fiorani, a 51-year-old entrepreneur, lost his life in a dramatic collision on the Adriatic state road between Fano and Pesaro: he was traveling with his son

More blood on the Italian roads for a centaur who was traveling on his motorbike. The tragic road accident occurred yesterday afternoon on the Adriatica state road between Fano and Pesaro, near Kendwa Beach. The toll is heavy: one dead and two seriously injured. The victim is Alberto Fiorani, 51 year old engineer from Fano and father of two children.

A motorbike collides with a Fiat Panda: the toll is very serious with one dead and two injured

The accident occurred around 6.45pm, when Fiorani, riding his motorcycle together with his 18 year old son, he violently collided with a Fiat Panda driven by a twenty-six year old from Pesaro. The impact was fatal: the motorbike fell to the ground and the father and son were thrown into the ditch that borders the road. The young man driving the Panda also suffered serious injuries.

Rescuers arrived quickly, but the seriousness of the situation was immediately evident. Alberto Fiorani was transported to air ambulance at the regional hospital of Torrette di Ancona, where he died a few hours later due to the serious injuries sustained. His 18-year-old son was rushed to the hospital in Pesaro by ambulance and kept under close monitoring for a possible transfer to Torrette, if his conditions worsened.

The 26-year-old driver of the Panda is also in serious condition and in shock. He was transported by 118 ambulance to the emergency room of the Santa Croce hospital.

The community of Fano is shocked by the loss of Alberto Fiorania respected professional and a devoted father. Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident, trying to understand what may have led to the tragic collision. In the meantime, our thoughts go out to the families involved, who are facing a moment of immense grief.

Road controls must be increased and current regulations must be respected to ensure the safety of travellers. If everyone did their part, some serious accidents could be avoided.

Read also: Collision between car and motorbike, Marco did not make it: the dynamics of the accident are tragic: where and what happened