Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- Minor losses in material damage, 2 vehicles were recorded when they collided with each other, on the North International Highway, this afternoon in Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

Municipal police went to the scene of the accident and confirmed that the slight collision had left no people injured.

Minutes after 2:00 p.m. the traffic incident occurred, right next to the well-known shopping plaza at the northern exit of the port.

The preventive corporation, through an emergency call, recorded the mishap. At the scene, police confirmed the collision between a foreign passenger bus and a truck.

After what happened, Traffic Police officers arrived at the site and were in charge of controlling road traffic.

Because this is a federal highway, personnel from the National Guard highways division could take charge of the collision of the 2 motor units.