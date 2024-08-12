Yet another road accident occurred this morning in Aprilia. A 19-year-old girl was literally hit by a truck that hit her on board her two-wheeled vehicle. Unfortunately for her, every attempt to intervene was in vain.

Here’s what happened.

April, truck hits motorbike: 19-year-old girl dies

We are at Apriliawhen in the early hours of the morning a 19 year old girl lost her life in a very bad road accident. The girl was riding a motorbike when she found herself crossing Nettuno Streethighly trafficked junction.

The 19 year old was travelling on a motorbike as a passenger when, suddenly, a truck coming from the opposite direction hit the moped and more precisely the girl’s head. Obviously the woman lost her balance and fell on the asphalt where she hit her head badly, dying instantly.

A tragic death for such a young girl, but that’s not all. What is even more shocking is the fact that the driver of the truck did not stop in the least in the face of such a tragedy. This one continued undaunted on its way despite what happened to the poor victim.

Truck driver wanted by police

The truck driver did not stop and therefore risks being charged with road homicide and of course of failure to provide assistance. In any case, the police are already on his trail, as all the footage from the surveillance cameras in the area will be examined.

These will certainly have filmed the incident and it will therefore be possible to trace it to the identity of the driver thanks to the license plate of the vehicle. Via Nettunese was also closed to traffic to facilitate the operations of the Carabinieri and the rescuers, although unfortunately there was nothing to be done for this girl. A young life cut short because of negligence others.