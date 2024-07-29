Train derailed after collision with truck in Volgograd region

A passenger train traveling from Kazan to Adler collided with a truck in the Volgograd region and derailed. According to preliminary data, about a hundred people were injured in the accident. Several ambulance crews are working at the scene.

The accident occurred because a truck drove into the road

Russian Railways reported that the accident occurred at about 12:35 on the Gremyachaya-Kotelnikovo section in the Volgograd Region. According to preliminary data, the driver of a truck drove onto a railroad crossing, where he collided with a passenger train. As a result, eight train cars derailed. The fallen train, according to Mashrammed the truck’s cabin, throwing it several dozen meters away.

Shot with links to sources reportsthat the KamAZ driver tried to cross the crossing right in front of the train. This information was also confirmed by emergency services.

More than 320 people and 100 pieces of equipment are currently working at the scene. Two Mi-8 helicopters are being prepared for takeoff.

There were more than 800 passengers on the train. The exact number of victims is currently unknown. According to data Telegram-channel “112”, about 100 people were injured in the accident, this information was also leads Mash.

According to Shot sources, 37 people were injured when the train derailed, including six children. It is specified that one of the victims had her legs pinned. The truck driver, as the publication reports, was hospitalized in serious condition, and doctors are fighting for his life.

TASS reports that passengers were able to get out of the carriages on their own; the victims are being treated on the spot or taken to hospitals.

A criminal case has been opened into the collision of a train with a truck. The Investigative Committee reportedthat the number of victims is being established.