Collision in the Amalfi sea, the man driving the goiter in which Adrienne Vaughan’s family was traveling, positive for toxicological tests

The same Salerno prosecutor’s office has decided to open an investigation into the serious clash that took place in the late afternoon of Thursday 3 August, in the Amalfi sea. Adrienne Vaughan unfortunately she died, after falling from the boat and ending up on the propeller.

The first to intervene on the spot were the agents of the Coast Guardwho worked hard to get her to shore, where she was waiting for her an ambulance.

Hence the desperate rush to the hospital Amalfi. Given the serious situation, the doctors decided to try it resuscitation on the spot and also to subject her to a cure with a massive dose of life-saving drugs.

They were waiting for the ambulance to arrive, to transport her to the You roar. However, when this rescue vehicle arrived, there was nothing left for the woman to do. They had no choice but to note her death.

Adrienne Vaugher was the president of the publishing house that published all of the books by Harry Potter. Was in Italy from the USA, on a vacation with the husband and two children aged 12 and 8.

A few days ago they had spent time in the city of Rome and then they moved to the Amalfi coast. On that occasion they were on a goiter and they were touring all over the area.

The death of Adrienne Vaughan and the investigation

For reasons yet to be clarified, however, the vehicle in which the family was traveling suddenly collided against the Bow of the Turtuga, a 45-metre sailing ship on which parties and events are held. On that day there was a marriage and there were about 80 people on board.

After the woman’s death, the agents arranged, as per practice, all the investigations. The commander of the sailing ship, a 55-year-old Neapolitan, was the result negative to all controls. But the boy driving the goiter is a result positive for toxicology tests.

The Salerno Public Prosecutor’s Office itself has decided to open an investigation into the matter. For this they arranged the body transfer by Adrianne Vaughan in the hospital morgue Gaetano Fucito.