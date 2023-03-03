The fact that JA21 and Forum for Democracy are arguing for the continuation of gas extraction in Groningen has resulted in a clash in the Radio 1 debate. SP leader Lilian Marijnissen speaks of ‘pickpocketing’ among Groningers who now ‘already live in fear’.

JA21 leader Joost Eerdmans and Forum leader Thierry Baudet believe that the gas tap in Groningen should not be closed at all. The hard-hitting report on the consequences of the earthquakes after gas extraction, which was presented last week, does not detract from this.

Baudet: ,,We have to amply compensate the people of Groningen, but we also have to remove that gas. There is gas in the ground there for decades, perhaps hundreds of years. We should use that.” What he says to Groningers? “We more than compensate them, because they have been used as human shields.”

Jan Paternotte (D66) speaks of 'idiotic proposals'. ,, Notably, the day after we received the report from the committee of inquiry. In which it is described how large the errors were that led to those quakes. And now Mr. Baudet says again: let's open that gas tap. Total idiot."

SP leader Lilian Marijnissen also does not have a good word for it: ,,This really hurts me. Anyone who has been there knows the depth of the pain and fear. And then Mr. Eerdmans and Mr. Baudet want to drop by to rob your pockets. That is really below par.”

Nitrogen

The debate also led to a clash between coalition partners D66 and CDA about the aim to halve nitrogen emissions by 2030. D66 wants to stick to that date, while the CDA considers it ‘not sacred’.

The debate also led to a clash between coalition partners D66 and CDA about the aim to halve nitrogen emissions by 2030. D66 wants to stick to that date, while the CDA considers it 'not sacred'.

CDA party leader Pieter Heerma first wants 'calibration moments' to see whether earlier than 2035 is 'feasible'. D66 party leader Jan Paternotte then: "I find the statements of the CDA disappointing. This is not what we agreed on." Paternotte wonders whether the CDA still supports the signature of the coalition agreement. Heerma said yes, but says it is important that nitrogen measures are started and that an interim assessment is made as to whether 2030 is feasible.







Now that gas prices are going through the roof, the question is bubbling up again: will we ever drill for gas in Groningen again? (Video):

