Prosecco Hills: There’s an Agreement with Airbnb

The Association for the Heritage of Prosecco Hills of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene has partnered with Airbnb to highlight the Unesco area. In detail, this collaboration will give life to the Host Academya program that will provide future hosts with an information kit and a personal ambassador for personalized training. In addition, a dedicated section will be created on the Airbnb platform, where guests can discover local listings and initiatives.

This collaboration aims to support a growing sector. In 2023, the hills saw 482,222 tourist presences, an increase of 18% compared to 2022 and 8% compared to 2019. Italian tourists increased by 13%, while foreign tourists increased by 25%, with a particular increase in non-hotel facilities, which saw a +25%, suggesting a growing preference for alternative accommodations such as agritourism and holiday homes.

Airbnb data reveals that in 2023, listings in the region increased by 25% and guests by 35%, with over 60% coming from abroadespecially from the United States, followed by Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Spain. Since 2022, Airbnb has launched the ‘vineyards’ category, which today has over 33,000 listings in Italy. Nights spent in vineyards increased by 400% in 2023, with hosts earning over 200 million euros.