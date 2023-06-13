Important step for FC Cartagena-Algar Surmenor to return to the highest category of women’s volleyball. Andre Collin (Sao Paulo, 44 ​​years old) returns to the team to return it to the elite of this sport as soon as possible. The Brazilian coach is a trusted person in the house and three years ago he completed the best season in history with a creditable eighth place in the Iberdrola League. He has been living in the Region of Murcia for years and is aware of the potential of the Algarean youth system.

The paths of Collin and the Algar Surmenor cross again more than three years later. In April 2020, the Brazilian began a new professional stage in Iceland after completing a brilliant season. It was the debut of the Cartagena council in the women’s volleyball elite and the Algareans finished the course in a creditable eighth position, despite starting with the lowest budget in the category.

After that, Algar Surmenor lost the category as bottom team and in the last two seasons they have not managed to climb to the Iberdrola League. Now, Collin’s challenge is to return the team to the top flight. The coach replaces the national coach, the fan Pascual Saurín, who was left on the verge of promotion and will lead Arenal Emevé de Lugo, in the elite, this season.

The numbers support Collin on the benches. In two years he won two Iberdrola League titles, a Spanish Super Cup and a Queen’s Cup with CV Logroño, in the Iberdrola League. A year later he achieved promotion to the Iberdrola League with CV Elche, also without losing any game. The Brazilian has just finished a long stage in Iceland, where he has lifted the men’s Super Cup.

As a player, Collin competed at the highest level in his country before training at Andorra, training at UCAM and settling permanently in Murcia. Receiver Alba García, libero Belén Cabrera, receiver Aurora Tury, center back Geneva Jones, as well as a couple of youth players have already been renewed in the roster. The season starts in October.