Genoa – Sampdoria chews bitter because if Gambia had surprised a little less, exiting the tournament earlier as everyone expected for a rookie national team, Giampaolo would have had available first Omar Colley and it would have been easier to train the starting defense.

Instead, the Gambia of captain Colley, in Cameroon is making sparks and on Saturday will challenge the hosts in the quarter-finals. For the central blucerchiato it will be yet another thrill in days that he himself defines on social media as “wonderful for me and for my country”. The tiny Gambia, never before reaching the final stages of the African continental tournament, is living a fairy tale. And Colley of this dream is the symbol as the most representative captain and player of the Scorpios. The British also noticed Guardian who made a long report by interviewing the Dorian defender who, behind the enthusiasm for the results, also revealed a little the paradoxes of an African football far removed from Western standards.

“We are living a dream – his words – after having played an excellent group stage, beating Tunisia and drawing with Mali, in the second round we beat Guinea and now Cameroon is waiting for us in the quarterfinals. The turning point for us is that in the past we played tiki taka, only playing good football, and in the end we lost 2-0 or 3-0. Now let’s pay more attention to the point, the experience in the European championships has helped everyone to grow and mature ».

Colley was part of the Gambia team who won the African Under 17 championship in 2009, but now, 13 years later, he is living a new dream as a captain of the senior national team. “If you look at our previous youth teams, most of the kids eventually stopped due to limited opportunities to become professionals – continues Colley – after three or four years trying to go abroad, you need to find solutions to help yours. family and yourself and end up quitting. But now people come to Gambia to find players: things are changing and Serie A, in addition to myself, has various Gambians who are showing off ».

There are also Musa Barrow of Bologna, Ebrima Darboe of Roma and Ebrima Colley, cousin of Omar, of La Spezia.. They all have stories to tell for each other. To say, Darboe prior to his recent falling in love with Mourinho embarked on a solo journey at the age of 15 to get to Italy, spending three months traveling by bus to Libya and then aboard a rubber dinghy to cross the Mediterranean. “I weighed only 50 kg when I arrived in Sicily, I was chasing my dream,” she says. The coach is Belgian Tom Saintfiet. “He wants to change the mentality and make sure we believe in ourselves – continues Colley – the results are already being seen and we hope they will continue”. And this even if the Gambia, even today in Cameroon, is treated by Cinderella in a tournament in which the differences in status between important and historical national teams and the rookies are very marked. «Our hotel for the three days before facing Guinea was pleasant for the eyes but not for the basics necessary for the preparation of the match – says the Dorian defender – we slept four or six players per room. If my Serie A club saw it they would think it was a joke. We are disadvantaged because we are a small country, but we are a good team and we deserve to be treated better: they would not treat the bigger teams in the same way ». –

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS