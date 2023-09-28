Mauro Balhessai Mauro Balhessa https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/mauro-balhessa/ 09/28/2023 – 19:00

Behind models from Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi and so on, Carlo Collet, 60, responded to the This is Money in the Collet Blindagens showroom, in Vila Nova Conceição, a luxury neighborhood in the capital of São Paulo.

The welcoming and at the same time inspiring environment for four-wheel lovers displays photos and trophies of Carlo, as well as his son Gaiuscurrently in Formula 3.

But his son’s inspiration came from his father, who started karting at 14 years old. At the age of 18 he got his driver’s license and immediately went to the rally.

“I always liked cars, I always raced cars. There would be more rallies. In total there were 13 Rally dos Sertões, I won seven. I had a lot of fun.”

Businessperson

The hobby is also his bread and butter. Businessman Carlo started importing cars, after the opening of the market, which occurred during the Collor government. Afterwards, he decided to focus on the armor market, in 1996.

He set up an armor company which he played for ten years. He expanded the business, took on more partners and set up BSS, where he stayed for another ten years. However, he decided to sell his stake and develop his current company, which bears his name, Collet Blindagens.

“The idea is to take a smaller niche. Having a differentiated product, with better quality and service for the customer”

While BSS armored 150 cars per month, at Collet there are 30 vehicles that undergo this procedure in the same period. Carlo states that, with this, it is possible to have better monitoring of the product. Collet takes around 30 days to carry out the service.

Collet Blindagens

With a factory in Cotia, the focus is on serving luxury cars, but the businessman highlights that he ends up making all models for his clients. In this way, they encompass classics and everyday cars. Today, most of Collet’s armored cars are electric.

“You have the problem of static energy that the electric creates. So you have to be careful not to add materials that don’t consume the car’s electrical energy.”

Armored vehicle market

The businessman says that today a luxury car sells more easily if it is armored than if it is not armored.

“Above R$300,000 you can hardly sell it if it is not shielded. I have a lot of 2021, 2022 cars here, which I take in exchange and shield so I can sell.”

Quality service

For Carlo, the problem in Brazil is that there is no body that focuses on car safety against accidents.

“We put steel inside the glass so that the windshield is not at risk of going into the car. In the event of a more serious accident that involves deformation in the car body, this will cause the glass to come out. There are several concerns that don’t exist.”

For him, it is a more expensive product and the market often does not see this. The problem is that the armor customer likes to pay for “what he sees”.

Another detail is about the weight. For example, a car designed to carry 800 kg of cargo, that is, five passengers plus 300 kg of luggage, can add 200 kg after armoring.

“It is important to emphasize to the driver that he is no longer carrying 800 kg. It can now carry 600 kg. It has armor that puts up to 400 kg more on the car because it is much cheaper.”

Heavy armor also affects stability, consumption, suspension, braking and tires. “It’s another car,” he explains.

“If you’re going to have a bad product (shielding it anyway) it’s better not to shield it because it’s easier to have an accident than to get shot.”

There are also lighter products that can make the service up to 20% more expensive, but which affect the vehicle less and provide ballistic protection in the same way.