Agriculture Commission approved invitation to Jean Paul Prates to discuss incentives for fertilizer production

The Commission for Agriculture, Livestock, Supply and Rural Development of the Chamber approved this Wednesday (22.Mar.2023) an invitation to hear the president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, about investments and incentives for the production of fertilizers in the country. Brazil imports most of the products. Petrobras currently has unfinished or hibernated fertilizer plants.