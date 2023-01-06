The Higher Colleges of Technology held an induction program for new students admitted for the second semester of the current academic year 2022-2023, whose number exceeds 1,700 students.

Students were introduced to the nature of study in the colleges, in terms of academic programs, services, facilities, and aspects of excellence in studying in colleges, including the linkage of all programs with international professional certificates, in addition to the free creative economic zones for graduating companies and entrepreneurs from students.

The Director of the Higher Colleges of Technology Complex, Dr. Faisal Al-Ayyan, addressed the new students and congratulated them on their enrollment in the colleges. He called for taking advantage of the available opportunities in light of a stimulating and encouraging educational environment.

He stressed that the nature of the programs and specializations offered by the colleges is required in the labor market, and that the programs are linked to internationally accredited professional certificates, and have been developed according to the best international standards related to applied education.

He also talked about the importance of the private sector as an essential and vital partner in the economic development of the country, and the need for UAE youth to be active and influential in this sector, explaining that the colleges’ programs are a main gateway to entering this sector with all its components of preparation and empowerment, in addition to the colleges’ keenness to provide training opportunities. For students in private sector institutions, enabling them to get acquainted closely with this sector, and in a way that supports their employment opportunities in the future.

He stated that the Colleges of Technology, as the largest higher education institution distinguished by applied studies, represent a major tributary to the labor market, as they have a developed and integrated work environment, and highly qualified teaching and administrative staff, and everyone works according to a clear work strategy, centered on the student, to reach the required outputs for the future labor market, stressing his confidence Students are aware of their responsibilities during the years of study, and their keenness to achieve the highest rates, so that they are outputs that the colleges and the country are proud of, contributing to the process of construction and development.

Ahmed Al-Mulla, Director of the Department of Success and Student Life in the colleges, stated that the activities of the introductory meeting lasted for two consecutive days in the 16 college branches, and were prepared to ensure that students clearly identify their scientific journey in the colleges, with the aim of enabling them to live an effective and distinguished experience, and to benefit from the opportunities available to them. To develop their performance and achieve the best results.

He pointed to the focus on introducing students to the majors offered by the colleges, directing them to the most prominent future majors required, in line with national trends, and informing them of government initiatives that support their choice of majors and their future employment opportunities, including the “Nafes” program for employing national competencies in the private sector.

He added that there is a focus on educating students about the role played by colleges in terms of preparing them as entrepreneurs, and opening the way for them to establish their own emerging companies while they are in their studies, through the free creative economic zones, which represent an incubating environment for students’ innovative ideas, and develop them until they are transformed into a company. An emerging company that has a commercial license and is able to carry out its activity in the market.