The Higher Colleges of Technology announced the launch of its new applied educational model, which includes offering three educational tracks for students according to their abilities and tendencies, which will be implemented at the level of students admitted in the next academic year (2023/2024), in addition to highlighting the strategic partnerships of the colleges and their role in Supporting the new model, especially at the level of training and employment, in addition to highlighting the new campus of colleges in Abu Dhabi, in the Bani Yas region, which will be operational with the advent of the next academic year.

This came during a media meeting organized by the Higher Colleges of Technology at its headquarters in Dubai, in the presence of the Director of the Higher Colleges of Technology Complex, Dr. Faisal Al-Ayyan, and the Deputy Director of the Complex for Strategy and the Future, Sumaya Al-Hosani, and the Deputy Director of the Complex for Employment and Knowledge Economy, Hind Al-Mualla, and the Director of Admission and Registration in Colleges, Dr. Khaled Al Hammadi.

The Director of the Colleges of Technology Complex, Dr. Faisal Al-Ayyan, explained that the colleges are embarking on the next stage with a new educational model, through which they aim to develop the human workforce based on the requirements of the changing labor market, and in accordance with the economic agenda of the state, stressing that “competence and readiness for work are the basis, Because we want to graduate students for work, not for a job, in the sense that they are able to be productive in their work sites with creativity and distinction based on knowledge and professional preparation related to the labor market.

He added that the colleges have made a set of strategic transformations to bring about a qualitative shift in the concept of applied education that makes the student more prepared for the future, through several axes, including the new model. Targeted in the labor market and industry, as the outputs of these tracks will include the provision of cadres holding professional certificates and professional diplomas, in addition to an applied bachelor’s degree in vital fields and specializations, subject to continuous evaluation and development.

Al-Ayyan stated that the development of the new tracks was accompanied by an update on the programs and majors, in line with the requirements and needs of the labor market, in an integrated framework with the colleges’ partners from various sectors, especially the private sector, which represents an important part of the colleges’ performance indicators for the next stage, indicating that The role of the partners is one of the main factors supporting the success of the new educational model, as this will enable the colleges to support the directions and efforts of the leadership in the country, in providing various employment opportunities, and raising the percentage of localization in vital sectors, as this partnership will include managing the educational process according to an integrated mechanism in the so-called « The apprenticeship model, which connects the trio of academic study, practical experience, and engagement with employers.

Al-Ayyan appreciated the support of the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Head of the Higher Colleges of Technology Complex, Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Awar, for the new strategic plans and directions of the colleges, which enabled them to launch their new educational model according to a realistic study of the labor market and its future needs of cadres and competencies, and in light of an effective partnership of the targeted work and industry sectors. , especially the private sector.

For her part, Sumaya Al Hosani explained that the reasons for the shift towards a new educational model included achieving more focus on “applied learning” in a plan that extends for the next five years, as well as focusing on educational goals and vocational training programs, and the need to offer more comprehensive paths for students that meet their aspirations. And their tendencies, and to ensure the development of programs in accordance with the standards in force in international applied education institutions.

She stressed that the success of the new model depends on the strategic partners in the educational sector and the industrial sectors, working together to design programs and attracting the best qualitative teaching cadres, who have practical experience in the labor market, and ensuring their continuous training and development, and cooperation with strategic partners at the advisory level, in addition to supporting Training and employment for students during their studies and after graduation.

Dr. Khaled Al-Hammadi spoke in detail about the three new educational tracks, explaining that the colleges began applying the new admission criteria, according to the new model, through three tracks that take into account individual differences and flow into three outputs, including professional certificates, a professional diploma and an applied bachelor’s degree at the level of five programs that include Health Sciences, Business Administration, Engineering and Science Technology, Computer and Information Sciences, and Education.

He pointed out that it is expected to receive more than 8,000 male and female students, an increase of about 31% compared to the previous academic year.

Al-Hammadi explained that the general admission requirements require that the student obtain a general secondary certificate with a rate of at least 60% or its equivalent in any of its tracks, and the performance of the Emirates Standard Test (EMSAT) in the English language or its equivalent, and there are conditions related to direct admission for students in the bachelor’s degree: elite track Or its equivalent 60%, the advanced track or its equivalent 70%, the general and applied tracks or its equivalent 80%, and the English language proficiency level is 1100 points in “EMSAT” or its equivalent. As for direct admission to the professional diploma, it is required at the level of the advanced track or Its equivalent is 60%, and the general and applied tracks or their equivalent are 70%, and the English language proficiency level is 900 points in Emsat or its equivalent, pointing out that there are detailed requirements according to the nature of each program.

Hind Al-Mualla spoke about strategic partnerships and her support for the new model, especially at the level of training and employment for students and graduates, stressing the importance of complementary work with partners from the targeted work sectors and its role in achieving the link between the trilogy of academic study, practical experience and engagement with employers, in a way that enhances the readiness of students To engage in future jobs.

She indicated that the colleges recently signed cooperation agreements with 11 partners from business and industry institutions, between government and private sectors at the level of health, education, energy, services, retail, security and the financial sector, and that these partnerships will provide students with about 4,053 job opportunities and 4,200 training opportunities over a period of five years, in addition to Their support for colleges in establishing workshops and laboratories specialized in innovation, emerging technology, industrial solutions and financial technology, cooperation in developing professional programs and certificates, support for applied student projects and research, and cooperation in events and activities.

Al-Mualla pointed out that the faculties focused their new directions on employment in the private sector, and launched the “Ready for the Private Sector” initiative, which began as a first stage last December, and succeeded within six months in employing more than 1,000 male and female graduates in private sector institutions who were attracted to the faculties and conducted interviews. Hire directly with them.

New campus

Abu Dhabi Colleges of Technology students will begin their next academic year (2023/2024) in the new campus of the Higher Colleges of Technology in the Bani Yas region of Abu Dhabi, which is built on an area of ​​220,000 square meters and accommodates about 10,000 students.

The new campus includes a building for male students, another for female students, the main administration building and central services, and a ballroom that can accommodate more than 1,200 people, in addition to classrooms, advanced laboratories, and various facilities and services that are designed in line with modern standards in design and sustainability.

Dr. Faisal Al-Ayyan:

“We want to graduate students for work, not for a job, meaning that they are able to be productive at their work sites.”

“The initiative (ready for the private sector) succeeded in employing 1,000 male and female graduates within six months.”