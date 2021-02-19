Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Participants in the first virtual international conference of the Higher Colleges of Technology, which started its work yesterday, discussed happiness, quality of life in higher education, work environment, sustainability and personal development of teachers, quality of life in the classroom environment and emotional intelligence of students.

Dr. Abdullatif Al Shamsi, Director of the Higher Colleges of Technology Complex, stressed in his opening speech for the conference, which will continue for three days, that the UAE attaches great importance to happiness, positivity and quality of life, and strengthens them at the level of the individual and society, noting that the state, according to the World Happiness Report during the year 2020, has preserved Its position is first in the Arab world, and it has continued to advance globally, surpassing many countries, and the cities of Abu Dhabi and Dubai ranked first in the Arab world in the index that ranks happiness levels at the city level, according to the same report.

He added: This conference is distinguished by its handling of the topic of emotional intelligence, happiness and quality of life, especially at the level of higher education institutions, noting that the event attracted more than 2000 participants.

He stressed the importance of emotional intelligence in the work environment, especially in the educational environment, and in the relationship between the teacher and the student, to enhance this relationship in a positive way, and to ensure that each party understands the other and succeeds in communication, overcoming challenges, and making sound future decisions.

He pointed out that the conference also focuses on the professional and personal development of the teacher, the relationship between students and their peers, and the emotional intelligence of students, especially when they move from school to university education, in addition to presenting experiences and case studies of best practices in applying the philosophy and mechanisms of emotional intelligence, quality of life and linking discussions with advanced technology. Such as artificial intelligence and its employment or impact on emotional intelligence and positive thinking, and other topics related to the educational community, appreciating the efforts of the Department of General Studies and the Computer and Information Sciences Program in the colleges organizing the conference.

Speaking at the opening session was Professor Rose Manser of the Business Administration Program from Fleming College, Canada, who has been a mentor and expert in the field of emotional intelligence for 30 years.

She indicated that emotional intelligence consists of 3 pillars, namely: thinking and feeling, leading to individual behavior, stressing the importance of a person having positive thinking so that his behavior, decisions, and communication with others are positive, as well as the importance of this in dealing with challenges in his personal and professional life.

For her part, Dr. Hanan bin Abdullah, Executive Dean of the Information Technology and Media Department indicated that the conference presents, for 3 consecutive days, 104 working papers that are discussed in sub-sessions, where the first day focused on emotional intelligence, its concepts and practices in education, while the next day presents the issue of quality Life on the global level, and how to maintain practices that enhance this quality and motivational motives in our daily life, while the third and last day deals with the topic of happiness and well-being in the work environment in educational institutions.

She mentioned that among the topics to be discussed in the working papers are happiness and positivity, emotional intelligence, sustainability, artificial intelligence, positive psychology, mathematics education, health and quality of life, career development, the effectiveness of emotional intelligence management mechanisms, the influence of teachers ’language on the student’s quality of life, and many other ideas and experiences that enhance awareness of the topic. Conference.