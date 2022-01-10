The return to the classrooms in full progress of the Ómicron variant starts today with the directors of the Murcian schools and institutes and the families holding their breath. The centers begin with face-to-face classes at all educational levels, as agreed by the ministries of Health and Education and the ministries, but in most cases they do so with the workforce punished by the sixth wave of the pandemic.

The colleges and institutes accuse the dismissals and quarantines of many of their teachers, which affect to a greater or lesser extent practically all the centers, and which have been covered only in part. “It is rare the school or institute that does not have two or three teachers on sick leave due to contagion or quarantine”, agree the representatives of the unions CC OO, UGT and Sterm, who demand the hiring of reinforcements for the emergency staff that today start the second trimester. The criterion of the Ministry of Education has been to prioritize the replacement of withdrawals in centers with more than 10% of the teachers affected. That premise leaves a wide margin of unfilled vacancies, since according to the regional Administration’s own data, most of the schools and institutes with vacancies related to the Covid only have a drop. In addition, 32% of the educational centers are affected. In this context, Education did not specify how many casualties in total have been covered.

INSTRUCTIONS Do not go to the educational center if

There are any symptoms that are compatible with Covid, whether diagnosed or not. If there is a Covid diagnosis. If you are in close contact and quarantine has been decreed (in this case, you should not go until it has been concluded).

Ventilation

Ensure permanent natural cross ventilation, and prioritize outdoor activities. To make the ventilation of the classrooms compatible during cold periods with thermal comfort, the centers will keep the heating on during the entire class activity.

Face mask

Ensure correct use of the mask, including its proper fit. Within educational centers, the mask should be used constantly both indoors and outdoors.

Hygiene

Carry out proper hand hygiene.

Families are concerned that the temporary substitutions (the process will not be completed until Thursday) will in practice lead to a break in normal school activity. “If the students are in class, but attended by substitutes and with guards, it does not make much sense,” complains the president of the Federation of Student Parents’ Associations (FAPA), Marisa Maldonado. In his opinion, this situation would have been avoided if the Ministry of Education had maintained this course the Covid reinforcements eliminated in the Region: “Students need some stability, and with this dynamic it is impossible.” The same complaint is raised by the president of the Association of Directors of Public Secondary Education Centers (Ades), Isabel Saturno, who regrets the delay in the adjudication of withdrawals. “I do not know how many interns have been summoned by phone, but the award ceremony is not carried out until Tuesday, and the teachers do not have the assigned destination until Thursday,” lamented Saturno, concerned about the casualties at the institute he directs. the Sanje de Alcantarilla. “We have five teachers infected or in quarantine, it is difficult to start like this.”

Also Ana del Amo, from Confapa, denounced that the course is resumed without the substitutions due to withdrawal being guaranteed. “We also need support teachers, and counselors,” he warned.

For its part, the Association of Interim Teachers of the Region of Murcia (Aidmur) denounced that “the Ministry of Education has not considered appropriate to reinforce the teaching staff in Primary and Secondary schools” despite the flood of infections.

The preventive screenings carried out by the City Council of Archena among the students and teachers of schools and institutes are, for parents and school directors, a «good option. There are other options, but that the Ministry of Education has not wanted to apply since the pandemic began, such as lowering the ratios. A screening would give some peace of mind to families and teachers “, claims Saturno. Also the president of the Association of Directors of Infant and Primary Schools, Olga Catasús, calls for reinforcements for the templates “that allow for unfolding and reduce the risk of contagion, in addition to meeting the needs of the students.”