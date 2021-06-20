With the EvAU (Evaluation for University Access) passed, it’s time to do the math. The first undergraduate registration, according to the prices of the course that ends, costs between 516 and 1,662 euros, to which other expenses such as mobility and accommodation are added if you have to change residence, without forgetting that there are students whose contribution to the family economy is essential. Steps have been taken to reverse the effects of the reforms promoted by the popular José Ignacio Wert, which triggered the price of fees and toughened access to aid, but going to university continues to be an effort for students with few resources. To help ensure that training is not hampered by the economic situation, different scholarship programs are activated each year.

Those of the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training reached almost 363,000 university students this year and are expected to increase between 5% and 10%. Agency sources point out that the call, which will remain active until October 14, most likely will open between the end of June and the beginning of July. Every year it is published in the Official State Gazette (BOE) and the ministry has a website that collects all the information in a simpler way and includes a section for questions and explanatory videos, among other resources. In it you can also find a link to the electronic office, where the process is carried out.

They can be eligible for Spanish or permanent residents who do not already have an equal or higher degree, have a minimum grade of five in the test or in the education from which they access and enroll 60 credits. It is also possible, with certain limitations, for those who attend at least 30. Regarding the economic requirements, the income and elements related to the patrimony are taken into account. Three thresholds are established for income. Students who are in the lowest, apart from the free registration, may receive up to 3,425 euros plus the variable amount, which results from distributing what is left over once the fixed ones have been granted based on income and average grade.

When there are clear deadlines and requirements, other questions may arise: Do I have to apply again the following year? What if I go bad in the race? How many years can I be a fellow? Are they compatible with other aids? Starting with the latter, these scholarships are reconcilable with those of Collaboration, Erasmus and Tempus. Other cases must be examined by the ministry.

The renewal is not automatic and for the following years it will be necessary to have approved a minimum percentage of the credits. On the other hand, if it is not exceeded, depending on the branch, 40% or 50% of the course, it will have to be returned. In addition, the endowment does not cover the credits of subjects to be repeated. The maximum time to be a fellow, with certain exceptions, is two years more than those stipulated in the study plan for engineers and architects and one year for the rest.

State and regional offerings

These scholarships cover the entire State except the Basque Country, which has its own call and in which some amounts vary, such as those linked to change of residence, which can reach 3,600 euros compared to 1,600 for general ones. They can be requested throughout the month of July, although students who have not yet registered by then have five working days to request it after having done so. The autonomous communities normally have programs that are added to the offer of the ministry, although they are usually incompatible if they have the same purpose. It is also advisable to check if the university where you will study offers other resources.

Apart from the public ones, there are private entities that also have this type of aid. The La Caixa Foundation This year it convened the first edition, closed at the beginning of June, of new scholarships for excellent students with few resources that span the entire grade. The 50 selected receive 600 euros per month, for a maximum of 10 months a year, 600 initial euros and will have each enrollment covered if they do not receive a public allowance for it. The program includes extra items for an international stay and to study languages, as well as support and training in other skills. To request it, you must have been a beneficiary of the fixed public amount for income, present the file and provide references.

Among its various programs for university studies, Banco Santander offers the Progreso scholarship that grants 1,000 euros to 750 vulnerable students who have received aid from the ministry or the community the previous year and have had good grades. The Equality are aimed at women who are going to attend the second year, with a good academic record and scholarships from the ministry the previous year. They have a value of 5,000 euros and can be requested until September. The entity grants other grants in collaboration with different Spanish universities and financial support for digitization and mobility.