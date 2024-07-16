The College of Engineering at the American University of Sharjah focuses on pushing the boundaries of scientific research and engineering education through a practical educational approach and curricula that keep pace with changing global developments, which integrate technological techniques and industry trends, and blend theoretical knowledge with practical application to prepare generations capable of facing real-world challenges and developing innovative solutions.





Modern curricula that keep pace with industry developments

The College of Engineering at the American University of Sharjah empowers and encourages its students to innovate by focusing on modern technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning in its courses and programs, in addition to encouraging them to conduct scientific research in pioneering areas of sustainable engineering and smart cities. The college offers 10 majors and 12 minors at the undergraduate level, 10 master’s programs, and two doctoral programs, which vary in their specializations to include civil, mechanical, electrical, and biochemical engineering, computer engineering, computer science, digital construction engineering, industrial engineering, intelligent systems and mechatronics engineering, biomedical science and engineering, construction management, machine learning, and many others.







Global Skills

The college also provides its students with a solid foundation in engineering principles, and encourages specialization in cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and sustainability, while incorporating industry-relevant skills into its courses, ensuring that engineers are graduated with high academic proficiency and outstanding practical experience that are in line with the requirements of a dynamic global workforce. This proactive approach helps graduates succeed in competitive industries, making AUS a leading institution in engineering education known for the quality of its graduates. Today, it ranks second in the UAE in terms of employer reputation and employment outcomes, according to the QS World University Rankings 2025, and its graduates have become experts and entrepreneurs working in the largest multinational companies, government institutions, and the private sector, and many of them pursue their postgraduate studies at prestigious international universities.







International faculty and multidisciplinary research opportunities

The College of Engineering at AUS offers unique opportunities for research and innovation, supported by its state-of-the-art facilities and well-equipped laboratories, as well as specialized research centers such as the Center for Sustainable Energy, Water and Environment Research and the Center for Artificial Intelligence. The focus on scientific research enhances the student learning experience and culture of discovery and problem solving. The college’s faculty, who are known for their global expertise, provide support and guidance to help students excel in their fields of specialization. AUS is ranked second in the UAE in the diversity of its faculty members and in the number of international citations for their scientific research, according to the QS World University Rankings 2025.







Government and industrial partnerships

The College of Engineering at the American University of Sharjah is also keen to establish partnerships with industry leaders, government and international institutions, ensuring that college students receive internship opportunities, work and projects funded by industries, thus enriching the educational experience and supporting university research.







Rich and vibrant student life

Of course, the academic experience for students is not complete without a vibrant university life that enriches their personal experiences, as the university’s multicultural community includes more than 90 nationalities, which enhances learning and personal growth.





Various scholarships

AUS also offers a variety of scholarships and financial aid programs to support outstanding and deserving students in achieving their educational goals based on academic merit, leadership potential, and financial need, contributing to an inclusive culture that ensures that talented individuals from diverse backgrounds receive world-class education and opportunities for personal and professional development.





The College of Engineering at the American University of Sharjah is committed to promoting innovation, excellence and leadership in engineering education, and is constantly adapting to technological advances to graduate professionals who strive to make a positive difference in the world and embody the spirit of innovation that is at the heart of AUS.





To learn more about the College of Engineering at the American University of Sharjah, please visit the website. www.aus.edu/cenApplications are now open, register online. www.aus.edu/prospective-students