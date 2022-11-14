Drama in Charlottesville, home of the University of Virginia. A former player arrested, the reasons still unknown
We are now anesthetized to the violence in the USA, to the deaths at the hands of some madmen who, having the possibility of obtaining a weapon at the supermarket, commit massacres without hindrance. The latest on the campus of the University of Virginia, in Charlottesville, in which three players of the football team also lost their lives, at the hands of one of their former teammates, while two other people were injured.
Sunday evening
–
Sunday evening’s tragedy saw the strikes of Christopher Darnell Jones, running back present on the 2018 roster of the Cavaliers, receivers Lavel Davis and Devin Chandler and linebacker D’Sean Perry. The shooting took place in one of the campus garages around 10.30pm local time.
Davis had yet to play this year with a knee injury, as had Chandler, in his second year with the Cavaliers. Perry, on the other hand, had played in Saturday’s game that Virginia lost against Pittsburgh. After an all-night manhunt, local law enforcement arrested Jones in the morning. The reasons for the gesture are still unknown.
November 14, 2022 (change November 14, 2022 | 18:12)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#College #campus #shooting #exboyfriend #kills #football #players
Leave a Reply