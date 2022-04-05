ROME. It has been 19 months since the beating of Willy Monteiro Duarte, the 21-year-old Italian-Cape Verdean cook killed after being beaten to death. And, one year and seven months later, Colleferro returns to the center of national news. Another beating, taken from a mobile phone, which plunges the town of Castelli Romani back into a nightmare. Victim was a 20-year-old who, in the night between Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 April, was surrounded and beaten by a group of young people: they punched, kicked, slapped him and broke his leg.

It took place in via Sant’Anna, a few meters from the site of Willy’s attack. Again, the victim’s cries recorded by the audio of the video leave no room for doubt. The alarm given to 112 and the arrival of the carabinieri from the nearby barracks put an end to what appears to be a real punitive expedition to all intents and purposes. The young man transported to the hospital was hospitalized with a prognosis of 30 days.

The carabinieri started the investigations and acquired the video disseminated on social networks. According to what is learned, the investigations of the military are underway and it is not excluded that the perpetrators of the beating may be identified in the next few hours. Maximum reserve on the part of the institutions: the mayor Pierluigi Sanna, reached on the phone by La Stampa, prefers not to comment. Different situation compared to almost 2 years ago when, after the attack, the mayor had exposed himself in the first person. For the beating and murder of Willy, a trial is underway in Frosinone which sees the brothers Marco and Gabriele Bianchi, Mario Pincarelli and Francesco Belleggia in the bar.