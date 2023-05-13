These are the words of the woman, whose story is depopulating on the web: “Be who you want to be and find someone who loves you”

In recent days the story of Colleen Heidemann, a 74-year-old woman who completely changed her life. The newspaper ‘Irish Sun’ has in fact recounted the new life of the woman who completely turned her life upside down by deciding to work as a model and becoming a real Tik Tok star.

Who said that to be a model or an influencer you must necessarily be under 30 years old? Colleen Heidemann, 74, from Los Angeles, has been making a big splash in recent days social for having decided to completely turn his life upside down. The password for Colleen is ‘don’t care‘. This is what the woman revealed in an interview with the newspaper ‘Irish Sun’:

I love life and I love to show myself and therefore I wear what I want. Be who you want to be and find someone who loves you, no matter what […] Don’t let them define you, we are strong. We are not invisible, I dress my age how I want!

Although Colleen has become a model for most women, there is no shortage of those who daily fill the woman with criticism.

To those who write them comments of this type:

This swimsuit is not age appropriate.

She replies with these words:

And I say: wear what feels good! Every body is a swimsuit body!

Interviewed by the Irish Sun, the 74 years old he then added: