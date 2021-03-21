Office workers, waiters, and salespeople are the most unreliable borrowers – they are most likely to miss loan payments. This was reported on March 21 at the National Association of Professional Collection Agencies (NAPKA).

Experts noted that about 25% of those who have loan arrears work in the service sector. About 10% of unreliable borrowers work in the construction industry.

“The second and third in terms of share of the category of defaulters – office professionals and trade workers – about 20% and 18%”, – quotes “RIA News” employees of NAPKA.

It is noted that a year ago there were many couriers among the defaulters, but with a sharp demand for services, workers in this sector began to pay off loans on time.

Exemplary borrowers are employees of financial institutions, the military, doctors and teachers.

“Officers, doctors and teachers are public sector employees, whose salaries are indexed and permanent, even in times of crisis. In addition, there are no redundancies in these areas at the moment, so it is quite easy for the clients of these professions to calculate their financial strength in the future for several months, ”the association added.

Earlier, on March 9, NAPKA reported that most of the debtors in Russia are late in payments on loans due to financial problems. About 70% of debtors named this as the reason for the delay in loan payments. Since 2019, the figure has grown by 20%.

Approximately 60% of debtors attribute late payments to a decrease in income, and 40% – to job loss and lack of income. At the same time, most of the debtors are ready to contact creditors and collectors in order to pay the amount, and only one in five refuses any interaction.