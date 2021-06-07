The National Organization of Professional Collection Agencies (NAPKA) appealed to the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, about State Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov because of attacks against him. About this with reference to a copy of the appeal, the authenticity of which was confirmed by NAPKA, RBC reports.

The organization believes that the words of the politician fall under Article 282 of the Criminal Code on incitement to hatred or enmity.

He was reminded of such epithets as “parasites” and “inhumans”, with which he characterized the collectors in general in October last year. Then Milonov proposed to deprive the workers of the industry of passports, pensions and “gender”.

Also from him sounded the words “bastards”, “scoundrels” and “bastards”. NAPKA ordered a linguistic and sociological expertise in an expert organization, and the latter confirmed that there are signs of humiliation, insult to the collectors, both as a group of persons united on a professional basis and as a social group.

Milonov himself regarded such an appeal as an attempt to put pressure on himself and limit his freedom of speech. He added that he opposes the institution of collectors in their current form, and hopes that soon they will call themselves a gang or a gang. The deputy also stressed that he was interested in the point of view not of the collectors, but of his voters.

In April, NAPKA already addressed Bastrykin with a request to evaluate Milonov’s statements for signs of incitement to hatred or enmity. In May, the Metropolitan Department of the UK replied that the arguments of the collectors were beyond the competence of the department, and forwarded it to the police.

In June, Milonov reiterated that collectors should be deprived of pensions, the right to hold any position and “call themselves a citizen,” and also sentenced to ten years of corrective labor. According to the deputy, the right to carry out repressions should remain only with the state.

The head of NAPKA Elman Mehdiyev suggested that the politician is simply promoting himself before the elections and uses his official position for this.