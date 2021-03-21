Loan payments are most often missed by office workers, salespeople and waiters. At the same time, the military, teachers and doctors are the most conscientious borrowers. About this in a conversation with RIA News told the National Association of Professional Collection Agencies (NAPKA).

So, 25 percent of the “delay” falls on employees of the service sector: managers, catering workers, event hosts, travel agency employees, and so on. In second place are office and retail workers, and in third place are construction workers.

At the same time, the share of elderly people in the ranking is extremely small. As determined by experts, this is due to the habit of people of age carefully planning the budget. The same applies to state employees. Moreover, their salaries are not affected by the crisis.

Earlier, the collectors said that the number of overdue loans has increased in Russia. At the end of January 2021, their share was 23.5 percent against 17.8 percent a year earlier.