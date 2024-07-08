In Krasnodar Krai, collectors brought a wreath and a canister to a man’s house

In Krasnodar Krai, debt collectors brought a canister of gasoline and a wreath to the home of a supposed debtor and also left a threatening message. This was reported by Telegram-channel “Krasnodar | Teletype”.

The note attached to the wreath speaks of a debt owed by a certain man. “If Alexander does not return what he owes, you will burn!” it says.

A resident of the village of Novotitarovskaya, who found the wreath and canister, said that he did not know which Alexander he was talking about. “You have come to the wrong address. And now we fear for our lives!” he addressed the authors of the message.

