B.umbro already presented an exclusive Werder edition of the chunky sneaker “Neptune” in 2019. The new shoe, which will be in stores from Tuesday, is based on the “Highway” silhouette. The DNA of the shoe has been changed so that it is consistently much more sustainable than the original – and at the same time bears a number of allusions to the football club and its fan base.

The insole of the shoe is made from 97 percent recycled plastic, the upper material from 45 percent recycled post-consumer waste. In addition, a total of five pairs of laces made of recycled material are included, giving owners the opportunity to adapt the sneaker to their own style and taste. The dark outsole is made from a combination of natural rubber and recycled rubber. This creates visible blemishes in the sole, making each of the 1500 available pairs unique. The natural color represents the typical color of the wooden floors in the iconic Art Nouveau houses in Bremen.



The “Collectors-Box” not only offers space for sneakers, but also for care and cleaning products, several pairs of laces and two pairs of socks.

:



Image: Christian Wasenmüller





There is something extra for all shoe lovers: together with the social design studio weserholz and the shoe care company Collonil, a “collector’s box” limited to 100 pieces has been created. These shoes are not delivered in a normal shoe box, but in a collector’s item made of wood – which does justice to the sustainable idea of ​​the sneaker.

The wooden box that bears the name “High Tide” also picks up on local features. The structure of the outer walls is modeled on the maritime sheet pile walls that can be found in large numbers in Bremen along the Weser. The inner pocket was made by the Bremen sailmaker Lena Radtke and offers space and support for the care and cleaning products from Collonil and two pairs of socks from Ooley. Josie Majetic, a Bremen artist, took on the exterior color scheme of the “Collectors-Box”. Her special marbling technique creates the impression that the box has been immersed in the Weser.

The design of the “Collectors-Box” comes from weserholz. The Bremen design studio consists of a very diverse team that comes from different cultural contexts. The social enterprise was founded in 2016 in Bremen to support young refugee adults without guaranteed prospects to stay in order to sustainably improve their living, working and residence situation. Since autumn 2017, six young trainees have been completing a curriculum every year with which they prepare for vocational training and the preceding entry-level qualification.

Excellent for integration work

Founder Paula Eickmann had the idea for this. According to Eickmann, there were too few prospects at the time for young adults who were already of legal age. She observed that herself when she met Pape Samba Ndiaye in 2015. This lived with a tolerance in Bremen. Access to suitable educational offers, German courses and the training market was denied to him due to structural framework conditions, a lack of qualifications and the uncertain prospect of staying. Because state integration courses are only available with asylum.

That is why the trainees at weserholz also receive German and math lessons. In the workshop they also receive artistic and technical training – and cannot be deported during this time. The interaction in the workshop with one another also consolidates the knowledge of German. “Language is best learned in practice,” says Tanja Engel. She is co-founder of weserholz. “There is a close connection between all the building blocks. The math trainer knows what is going on in the workshop and the German trainer links her curriculum with what is happening in the workshop, ”she adds.



The trainees receive further technical training in the Weserholz workshop.

:



Image: Philipp Meuser





40 hours a week for a year. This is how weserholz paves the way for training for people with no secure prospects to stay. Anyone between the ages of 18 and 27 and living in Bremen with a residence permit can apply. “Of course, we assume that the person is motivated to work creatively, to learn German and to complete an apprenticeship or work after the traineeship,” adds Tanja Engel.

The design workshop has already been awarded several prizes for its integration work. “The order for the Collectors-Box was exactly the right thing for us. In the future, we want to be more active in companies that would like to change their way of working and are open to new things, ”says Tanja Engel. To support this project, all proceeds from the wooden box go to weserholz.