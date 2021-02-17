The SRO National Association of Professional Collection Agencies (NAPKA) commented on the approval of the State Duma in the first reading of the bill on the introduction of penalties for threats in debt collection. President of the organization Elman Mehdiyev told Izvestia about this on Wednesday, February 17.

According to him, the association supports the need to establish administrative responsibility for violation of legislation to protect the rights and legitimate interests of individuals in the process of collecting overdue debts.

At the same time, responsibility should apply to all creditors and persons acting on their behalf and (or) in their interests, including credit organizations, without exception, Mehdiyev said.

“In our opinion, they were not reasonably removed from the subjects of administrative responsibility,” he stressed.

According to Mehdiyev, the debts are collected by collectors, banks and microfinance organizations, in connection with which it is important to ensure a single responsibility for everyone. The President of NAPCA stressed that the borrower who receives the calls justly wants to be sure that his rights are respected. The specialist expressed hope for a positive impact of the amendment on the debt collection process and the absence of variable court practice.

“However, at the moment we consider it untimely the decision to transfer the FSSP (Federal Bailiff Service – Ed.) To Russia the authority to consider cases of administrative offenses provided for in Article 14.57 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation in relation to all participants. The main reason is the imperfection and contradictions of the current 230-FZ, as well as the lack of definitions of basic concepts and principles, which leads to a different understanding of the rights and obligations of the parties, ”the expert emphasized.

He added that the practice of applying laws in courts is becoming different, and consideration of cases and other processes, if the rules for using the provisions of the law are not clear, leads to a dependent position of controlled persons and increases the burden on the supervisory authority and the courts. Contesting the results, as Mehdiyev added, may increase the costs of controlled persons to launch the appeal procedure, and the workload in the courts will only increase.

In addition, it is important to further consider the consequences of the State Duma’s proposal, given that persons controlled by the FSSP act as collectors in enforcement proceedings, and “the concentration of these rights in a single body puts the market in a knowingly losing position.”

Earlier on Wednesday, it became known that the State Duma had adopted in the first reading a bill on fines of up to 500 thousand rubles for threats in collecting debts. According to the document, credit organizations can be held accountable.

In June 2020, the Ministry of Justice reported that employees of collection agencies, credit organizations that collect debts from citizens will enter individual identification numbers in order to identify a specific employee. According to the ministry, the proposed rules will help protect the rights of citizens from unscrupulous collectors.