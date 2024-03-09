People from all over the world send the American Josh D video tapes from Titanic. Josh can't get enough of it: he now has almost three thousand vintage VHS tapes of his favorite movie. His house is like a museum, but his collection can only be viewed online. “I'm too nervous to let people into my house.”
Marlies van Leeuwen
