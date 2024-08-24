We all have a couple of consoles connected to a single television or monitor. Whether we are talking about the Nintendo Switch or PlayStation 5, it’s nice to have our favorite form of entertainment on hand. However, a collector from Saudi Arabia has outdone us, since it currently has more than 400 pieces of hardware connected to a single location.

It was recently revealed that Al-Nasser, a young collector from Saudi Arabia, has set a Guinness record for having 444 different consoles connected to a single televisionThrough a video, we can appreciate the complicated and organized system that it has so that everything works, and can access its extensive library with just the press of a couple of buttons.

Here we can see an organization composed of 30 RCA switches and over 12 HDMI inputs that run it allfrom a 1972 Magnavox Odyssey to last year’s PlayStation 5 Slim. While there are consoles we’ve all owned or are familiar with, there’s also a collection of weird and unusual hardware, as well as plug-and-plays that were quickly discontinued. In related news, it looks like production of the Switch 2 will begin this year. Likewise, these are the PlayStation 5 sales figures.

Author’s Note:

This is an impressive collection, but also one of quantity rather than quality. While it’s cool to have all these consoles in one place, how many do you actually use? At most one or two per generation, but it’s very likely that the plug-and-play ones are just for show.

Via: Kotaku