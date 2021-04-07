The national government finalizes the measures that will take effect in the next few hours to try to limit the consequences of the second wave of coronavirus. And beyond the restrictions, it insists that it is essential to respect the current protocols.

Among the specialists’ recommendations, in addition to the use of a mask, is to ventilate closed spaces, since the highest rate of contagion, they say, occurs in places where people are crowded.

In this framework, public transport is one of the great drawbacks. And an infectologist had a particular proposal: remove the windows to the buses.

“People start to close their windows to keep from getting cold and it is exactly the other way around: if necessary, you have to stay cold”, He assured Antonio Montero in statements to the channel The twelve From Cordoba.

The specialist is scientific director of the Center for Tropical Medicine and Emerging Infectious Diseases of the Faculty of Medical Sciences of the National University of Rosario.

“The solution is easy: Take out a couple of crystals and voila. That’s how you ventilate by force “explained Montero, who emphasized that closing windows “is the worst thing to do in a pandemic.”

Montero warned that ventilation is key not only in buses, but also in other places, such as schools.

The Government will strengthen controls on public transport. Photo: Lucia Merle.

“If the teacher of a school is infected, who is the one who speaks, without ventilation, half of the course can be infected in two hours. If everything is closed, the distance does not matter, people are infected the same, ”said the infectologist.

Montero explained that the main source of contagion occurs through the aerosols that a person infected with coronavirus transmits when talking, coughing or sneezing. In addition, the risk of disease transmission increases in a closed environment with little or no air circulation.

The measures that come

After the new meeting with Buenos Aires and Buenos Aires authorities, the national government defines at this time the restrictions that it will apply in the next few hours.

The Government expects to define the guidelines for the most affected jurisdictions – 87 throughout the country – before Friday, when the DNU that extended the DISPO expires.

Some measurements will be mandatory; others will be recommendations. Among the first would be closure to night traffic, although the time slot would remain -within a margin- at the discretion of each jurisdiction.

The City objects. “We are going to express our disagreement, but while the regulations are in force we are going to comply with them,” explained those close to Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, in total disagreement with the measures.

Too social gatherings will be limited and progress will be made in the closure of gastronomic venues and bars. There were doubts about whether night-time circulation would be enabled in the AMBA and in the more complicated districts. The delegates of the head of government in La Rosada were emphatically opposed.

Sources close to the protagonists of the meeting confirmed that the Government would limit the jurisdictions that appear in the red light of the Executive, a criterion that generates some resistance in the City.

The central discussion goes through whether the closure of gastronomic and night venues will be from 24 to 6 or from 22. In the Nation they extended that the prohibition could be to complete nocturnal circulation. That is to say: they evaluate restricting mobility as much as possible between those hours.

