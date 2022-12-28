Those who are collectively insured with their basic insurance would do well to delve into the health insurance policy in the coming days. The group discount will expire from 1 January and those who stay with their ‘old’ insurer will pay the full price in full. Independer calculated that collectively insured people with only a basic insurance will miss out on 100 million euros if they do not take action.

Care research agency Vektis has been establishing for years: people who are collectively insured – despite the fact that they receive a discount through their employer or association – on average still pay more for their basic insurance than people who are not part of such a group but are individually insured. For 2022, this concerns an average annual amount of 1513 euros (after deduction of the discount) versus 1459 euros.

How is this difference? This is because large health insurers such as Zilveren Kruis, CZ, Menzis or VGZ only offer relatively more expensive health insurance policies in a collective. They also have comparable and more competitively priced policies on the shelves, but they are not offered as a collective and often offered under lesser-known names. Such as ZieZo (Silver Cross), Just (CZ), VinkVink (Menzis) and Bewuzt (VGZ). See also New draft resolution here! No deadline for care vaccination, relaxation for vaccinated

“There is no difference in the healthcare coverage and the freedom of choice (which healthcare providers you can turn to) is also the same if you stay with the same group. The health care premium is only lower with these lesser-known names. It saves between 100 and 200 euros on an annual basis,” says Mirjam Prins, health insurance expert at Independer.

And that can add up, because as of 1 January the group discount on the basic insurance will disappear. Six out of ten Dutch people are currently still collectively insured for medical expenses. Some of them – about 700,000 Dutch people – only have basic insurance. Those people will receive a discount of 64 euros to 80 euros this year, but they will soon lose that advantage.

©Getty Images



Join the conversation.

You can respond at the bottom of this article. Only respectful comments with a full name will be posted. We do that because we want a conversation with people who stand by what they say, and therefore put their name to it. If you still need to enter your name, you can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site. See also Mourão criticizes TSE for the action of the PL and talks about "fighting the left"

Watch our videos about money in the playlist below: