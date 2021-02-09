The state must assume its responsibilities

Laurent Brun Secretary General of the CGT railway federation

The competition between the SNCF in domestic passenger transport was authorized by the law of 2018, known as the “railway pact”, which the railway workers fought. Several regions and the government itself are implementing this provision. After the media attention linked to the strike, no one is informing users of what is going on behind the scenes of the organizing authorities, of the impact on the public service, and of the serious decisions that are taken.

The CGT railroad workers would like to say it again: the competition is unsuitable. Give the means to the SNCF! The failure of the call for tenders on the Bordeaux-Nantes and Nantes-Lyon territorial balance trains (TET) illustrates that, in order to face strong competition, the proposed concession must be very profitable. There is therefore a real threat to public finances.

In addition, in the context of the health crisis where all companies are weakened, it is not good to weaken the public operator SNCF even more by depriving it of certain concessions. Common sense should therefore lead the government to delay opening up to competition for several years. Faced with the health crisis, real state aid is needed.

We consider that, for social and environmental reasons, it is essential to develop public transport. The rail mode has undeniable advantages in terms of transport capacity, energy efficiency, speed, comfort, safety, and even cost. But, with the confinements and their consequences, the public company SNCF will lose around 10 billion euros in commercial revenue between 2020 and 2021. The State must partly cover these operating losses to avoid a reduction in investments or service to the population. The State must also assume its responsibilities, that investments be increased in infrastructure and rolling stock in order to speed up the resolution of the daily problems that users experience.

Let us completely rethink rail policy. Even if the state subsidizes SNCF in the face of the crisis, this is an opportunity to define a new development model. Until now, the TGV carried the whole system. Result: it represents 60% of SNCF’s commercial revenues and 70% of tolls collected by SNCF Réseau. However, it is the activity most affected by confinement and teleworking. We must therefore take advantage of the crisis to rebalance the various activities so that SNCF is less dependent on the TGV. Thanks to a state subsidy to deal with the health crisis, it would be possible to initiate a real development of SNCF freight, but also of TET (relaunch of cross-sections, large plan for night trains, etc.), and resume the development of the TER and the Transilien.

It is necessary to organize the complementarity of the offers on a single network, freed from the handicaps of the competitive system, mandated and financed to develop the public freight service, TET, TER. SNCF will also have to reorganize internally to be more efficient.

The CGT railway federation has already produced a comprehensive document on the future of freight called “Together for freight”, which is still relevant today. We will soon make public a similar document on public passenger rail transport with 21 conditions for its development. The rail system is an interconnected network in which all activities are dependent on each other. Wanting to segment and separate them is the major mistake of the last twenty years, with the consequence of increasing the number of dysfunctions. Relaunching the public rail service is possible and we know how!

A national character, the regions and an operator

Cecile Cukierman PCF Senator of the Loire

For many years, under the political impetus of successive governments and a willing SNCF management, our common good, the national public rail service, has deteriorated. Between the cuts of trains and lines in rural areas and the multiplication of ticket office closures in passenger stations and SNCF agencies in town, the dismantling policy has been in operation for a long time.

The only goal of this maneuver is to tend towards the privatization of the sector by opening up to competition and seeking to reduce costs to the detriment of safety and quality of service.

On the contrary, I am convinced that we must preserve the national character of the rail network and of its historical operator, the SNCF. Maintaining this national character is the condition that will guarantee the equality of territories and French people in access to rail. If we want a large national public rail service, we must remain mobilized to keep all our lines, and increase the rail offer.

It is totally illusory to think that we can marry a dignified spatial planning policy with the liberalization of rail, leading to short-termist policies, centered on the profitability of the offer. To this vision I oppose the general interest, the response to the needs expressed in terms of regional planning, the right to mobility or environmental transition.

In this sense, the regions have a major role to play. They must be the defenders of the existing and in partnership with the SNCF support the development of the offer, its improvement. At a time of State-region plan contracts, we must be ambitious and on the offensive to include the renovation and reopening of railway lines. Public rail service is only useful if it is efficient, reliable and regular. Agents, in the diversity of their profession, are essential. The excessive dehumanization also weakens the public rail service.

From a more legislative point of view, I consider that the European directives are made to be revised if they do not meet their initial premise, in this case an improvement of the service. France has already experienced opening up to competition with rail freight, and for what result? A decline of the rail for the benefit of the road, a retraction of the network and even its abandonment sometimes.

Finally, foreign experiences show us that this route is not desirable for train users. Everywhere else, with the arrival of competition, prices have exploded, excluding the poorest from its access. Aspects of rail safety should not be neglected, and we can see that it is much more difficult to achieve with the proliferation of operators.

The relaunch of the public rail service is an urgent need, both to guarantee the travel essential for each and every one, to go to training, to work but also quite simply to escape, as to guarantee a balanced regional development, and to contribute to the climate challenge by drastically reducing trucks and cars.

For a “whatever the cost”

Leo Charles Economist

It must be reaffirmed. Rail is and must remain a public service. Faced with the challenges of climate change and rising inequalities, only a quality public rail service will make it possible to combine the challenges of ecology and the reduction of territorial and social inequalities. Because history has proven it to us. The private sector is unable to maintain a quality rail service that is safe and accessible to all. It is therefore up to the State to reinvest massively in this area neglected for too long.

So for it to be of quality, it must be public and funded to meet the needs and objectives. The various reports estimate that some 60 billion euros would be needed to regenerate the infrastructure. It will of course also be necessary to provide for the modernization of rolling stock and the hiring of employees.

There are two solutions for this: first, as with any necessary public investment, the State must go into debt. This is good, today interest rates are low, even negative: borrowing costs us less and less. Thus, according to the French Observatory of Economic Conjunctures (OFCE), the State could plan to borrow an additional 100 billion euros without making households pay the bill through a dedicated tax supplement. Indeed, through low interest rates, the real burden of French debt (the interest that must be repaid) fell by nearly 15 billion euros between 2011 and 2019. So much leeway to support the economy. public rail service. In addition, on the occasion of the European recovery plan, France specified that 30 billion euros would be allocated to the energy transition. With greater political will, this amount could be increased, since it corresponds to the will displayed by the European Commission to engage in the fight against global warming.

Secondly, the objective of ecological and social transition supported by rail requires the implementation of a tax reform allowing us to free up the leeway necessary to finance our social model and the transition. In particular, the re-establishment of a contribution on the highest incomes would be welcome to revive the rail. If we base ourselves on the tax revenue from the fire solidarity tax on wealth (ISF), it would not be less than 5 billion euros that could be entirely dedicated to the overhaul of this public service. This “green” contribution is all the more justified since the richest 10% of households are responsible for 45% of CO2 emissions.

If ecological and social transition is our objective, then public investments are necessary, in particular to promote more ecological and inclusive mobility. The public rail service must be one of the central links of these useful investments and what… whatever the cost.