Collective search | Filip Godlewski got to university by an unusual route: “It was definitely a surprise”

Filip Godlewski got into university from a vocational school, and now he wants to encourage others to do the same. The results of the university's joint application were published on Thursday.

from Vantaa Filip Godlewski is a rarity in college applications: he made it to university from a vocational school. He will start his social science studies at the University of Jyväskylä in the fall.

“Undoubtedly, it came as quite a surprise. When I took the entrance exams, I felt like I didn’t know how it went.”

According to the statistics of the Board of Education, about four percent of the students who started social studies at the University of Jyväskylä last year do not have a high school diploma. About eight percent of all those who started university studies in 2023 lack a high school diploma.

Place of study came off in the second application, and according to Godlewski, the point limits were clearly exceeded this year. He graduated as a merconomist in the spring of 2023.

The professional degree was a joy during the gap year, because he was able to work in his field. However, the decision to apply to a vocational school was not self-evident.

“My goal was high school for a long time, but right before the joint application for the general class, I thought what if I deviated from that norm,” says Godlewski.

He ended up studying business administration at Helsinki Business College. After Godlewski had started his studies, he soon realized that he wanted to go to university and made it his goal. However, it did not mean changing to high school or doing a double degree.

“I am personally tired of the stigma that one cannot apply to university with a professional degree. That is exactly the purpose of the system, that you can choose either one and aim for what you want.”

Major according to Godlewski, the difference in applying to university compared to high school students was that he could not apply to university with a certificate option. However, many guys who went to high school sat the same entrance exams with Godlewski – some got in, some didn’t.

“Maybe at that point you realized that even if I had gone to high school, I could be in the same situation.”

Godlewski thinks that social activity helped him in the entrance exams above all. He has been involved in youth council activities for a long time and serves as the chairman of Vantaa’s green youth.

A year After 2020, the share of people like Godlewski among university students seems to have taken a leap. By last year, the number of people entering university without a high school diploma had approximately doubled compared to four years ago.

Godlewski encourages those who want to go to university to apply, regardless of whether their secondary studies have ended with a matriculation cap or a vocational qualification.

“If you invest in the entrance exams, there are really good opportunities, whether it’s from high school or vocational school. If you don’t make it the first time, you’ll make it the second time.”