More human remains found in clandestine grave located in the Lomas del Refugio neighborhood in Zapopan, where authorities have refused to search, denounces the group Looking for Hearts in Jalisco.

On Sunday, September 17, the group located the body of a half buried man in an advanced state of decomposition.

Furthermore, on Monday the 18th, charred remains as well as clothing, the group reported through their social networks.

It should be noted that 40 bags with human remains were extracted from this clandestine grave at the beginning of August.

The group insisted that there were more victims in the large property but they were ignored.

“(…) I mentioned to the agents of the Public Ministry that they should send a letter asking for support from the Person Search Commission of the State of Jalisco, since there were more points that kept reaching us to the page where they mention that that property there was more people buried clandestinely. They ignored and they only took them on the last day, that’s how they concluded said property,” saidBusca Corazones.

However, the authorities did not listen to the collective’s requests, so they located the remains of these people on their own.