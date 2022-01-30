EFQ Sunday, 30 January 2022, 11:47



Collective Learning, a merger of the companies Campos Serrano Biologists (Águilas) and Paddington Idiomas (Murcia), will give throughout this year two free courses subsidized by the SEF, at its facilities in Churra, Murcia. One of them is ‘Level 3 Key Competences’ with a foreign language, whose certificate allows access to both higher training programs and better-paid jobs. In fact, students who obtain this degree will have more than 400 different level 2 and 3 qualifications available to them, which are grouped into 26 different professional families.

The other course is the level 3 professional certificate ‘Management of services for the control of harmful organisms’, which qualifies students to carry out the necessary operations for the management of processes for the control of harmful organisms, starting from the diagnosis of the initial situation and certifying processes and treatments. At the labor level, it allows access to different sectors, such as services, chemical and commercial, to occupy the position of responsible technician in companies of biocidal services, gardening, sanitation or marketing of biocidal and phytosanitary products.

Students who enroll in this certificate of professionalism, apart from the theoretical content, have a module of 80 hours of internships in the most advanced companies in the sector of the Region of Murcia. They will be able to choose the company from a wide range, thanks to the agreement that the Collective Learning maintains with the productive fabric of their areas.

Although the ‘Level 3 Key Competences’ course does not have internships in companies, it should be remembered that without this training you cannot opt ​​for professional qualifications that do have, such as ‘Service Management for the Control of Harmful Organisms’.

A motivating faculty



One of the strengths of Collective Learning is its human capital, made up of qualified teachers, with extensive experience in teaching and fully dedicated to awakening in the students the desire to learn and in the work that the people who access it will later develop. training in the safety and environment branch. Therefore, betting on this center is paving the way to achieve the minimum knowledge required in any job offer, since it is the first step to apply for a job that guarantees economic and social stability.