Collectively agreed wages rose by 7 percent last month. A new record. Such wage agreements have not occurred since the 1970s, according to employers’ association AWVN.

This wage figure indicates what employees who fall under collective labor agreements concluded last month can expect on average in wage increases in the coming twelve months. Collectively agreed wages have been on the rise since 2021, with a strong acceleration in recent months. In January, wage agreements also reached a record high. Then the average wage increase was 6.3 percent, which was slightly more than in December.

Meanwhile, prices are still rising faster than wage developments. According to Statistics Netherlands (CBS), inflation was 8 percent in February.

Increased tension

The AWVN has been signaling for some time that the tone in collective bargaining has become harder and that trade unions regularly threaten to take action. Many people experience this increased tension firsthand, such as with the strikes involving buses and regional trains and the waste that was not collected in some municipalities. The actions and strikes are mainly aimed at collective agreements that depend on government finances, such as those of municipal officials, public transport and healthcare.

Sixteen collective labor agreements were concluded last month. That is less than the average of twenty collective agreements in previous years. The fact that it is now lower, according to AWVN, the important adviser on employment conditions for employers, can partly be explained by the large number of collective labor agreements that were concluded last year. As a result, fewer collective labor agreements are now due for renewal. The employers’ association does not have the impression that the rate at which collective agreements are concluded is stagnating.

Over the whole of 2022, the collective wage agreements still averaged 3.8 percent.

