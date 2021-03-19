The curves for the US exit from the epidemic this spring look very promising. After a temporary recession due to the storm, vaccination operations are rising to nearly 2.5 million vaccinations per day. There are several reasons to believe that the number will increase in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration’s licensing of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for urgent use provides an additional 2 million doses that will become available for vaccination.

Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson pledged to provide 240 million doses of vaccines to Americans by the end of March. If we add this to the number of people who have received the vaccine (and people who recover from “Covid-19” and are thus immune as well), it begins to talk that our presence in a “inflection point” seems real. Hence, we wonder: is it all over?

I have my doubts, and I think that the ability of twenty-first century Americans to politicize something should never be underestimated, even if it comes with good news. Last week, for example, a heated debate arose over the “selfies” during vaccination operations! The more serious reason is that there are still some unknowns about the US exit strategy from a life of the pandemic. These unknowns will likely lead to two dangerous political divisions as temperatures start to rise. The first is the increasing division between the vaccinators and those who resist pollination. The second is the chasm between risk-averse public health officials and the rest of the people.

The good news about this is that the percentage of Americans interested in receiving the vaccine has increased over the past six months. The bad news is that there is still a group of people who insist not to get the vaccine. As Brian Walsh of the Axios news site indicated last week, part of that is political. In a recent poll, 17% of respondents “believed in conspiracy theories and tended to be mostly Republican and were not afraid of Covid-19. They were also often those who believed in more harmful and strange theories about vaccines.

Indeed, even if everyone in the country except the Trump group was vaccinated, it appears that herd immunity would still be possible. However, as Jennifer Steinhower of The New York Times recently pointed out, resistance to vaccination even exists within institutions like the US military as well.

In fact, the emergence of this resistance mainly from the youth is not surprising. We know that Covid-19 harms older people especially. From the perspective of a young person who may be reluctant to receive the vaccine, getting vaccinated may seem unnecessary. But the difficult topic here is that, like staying home or wearing a mask, one of the important benefits of receiving a vaccine is protecting other people. The greater the number of Americans vaccinated, the less likely the disease would spread. This includes young people who believe they are relatively safe even if they become infected with it.

However, persuading this segment of the population to receive the vaccine, not only for its own self-interest, but also for the national interest, will be a difficult task. The World Health Organization admits that “the percentage of the population that must receive the vaccine against Covid-19, in order for herd immunity to be achieved, is not known.” Anthony Fuchin, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, admitted that he had raised his estimates of the proportion that needed to receive the vaccine in order to achieve herd immunity several times. Some conservative commentators believe the ceiling is lower than the number of Americans who are resistant to receiving the vaccine. Hence, this seems like the perfect amount of uncertainty for creating heated discussions that will continue into the summer.

The other split that will dominate the country is the battle between risk-averse public health officials and the rest of society. In March last year, Fauci said, “If it seems to you that you are acting too much, you are probably doing the right thing.” And while the country wants to start returning to normal, public health officials will look like a “cassandra” that no one believes according to Greek mythology. They will warn about the worst-case scenarios for vaccine-resistant strains, returning the country to the inferno of physical distancing during the second half of the year. The fact is that as we begin to emerge from the epidemic, there has to be an honest discussion about the balance of risks.

And because there are real risk-swaps, there will be real reasons for argument and debate. There is no doubt that this uncertainty will feed political debate in the time of Covid-19 for the rest of this year.

The writer is professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University

To be published in a special arrangement with the Washington Post and Bloomberg News Service.