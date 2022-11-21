Alberto Antonini praised the Zen demonstrated by Ferrari over the weekend in Abu Dhabi, a weekend which was preceded by rumors about the changing of the guard in Maranello starting from the month of January when Frederic Vasseur should on paper take the place of Matthias Binotto on the bridge of the Gestione Sportiva. Ferrari started the weekend at Yas Marina on Friday with worrying tire degradation in the race pace simulations during the second free practice session, but when it counts in the race they managed to make the one-stop strategy work with the Monegasque displacing Sergio Perez and Red Bull.

A coolness and efficiency that have certainly increased the regrets for other rather grotesque strategic errors, but which according to today’s edition of the Sports Courier should induce Ferrari President John Elkann to abide by the denial published by the Scuderia of Maranello which he defined as “without any foundation” the rumors about the arrival of Frederic Vasseur, who has remained on his buttons this weekend, hiding behind a politically correct “soon you will know”. “Ferrari’s double second hits the targets at the start of the season and confirms the growth compared to the previous year – reads the sports newspaper based in Rome – should advise President John Elkann to go back on his intentions, shrewdly take advantage of the official denial and pass off the rumors about Binotto’s dismissal as a collective hallucination. Now remove the architrave and start building from scratch, no, not that, for pity’s sake”.