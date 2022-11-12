El Salto, Jalisco.- The search group for missing persons, “united hearts in search of Our Treasures” and the collective United Families by Our Disappeared”, reported the finding of 8 bodies complete, which they found buried in the town of The jumpJalisco, during his search this Friday, November 11.

“Search for today, November 11, 2022. In the jump, 8 full bodies were completed. Thanks to the support of the Corazones Unidos group in search of Our Treasures. And to the blessing of God.(sic)”, the group posted on its Facebook page along with a video of the search.

The group started search in the zone of The jump since days ago and until this Friday he had unearthed at least 12 bags with human remains, among which are the 8 complete bodies of this Friday.

The discovery was made in a community property Saint Joseph of Fifteen in The JumpJalisco, where they were told by anonymous complaints that it could be a site where there were clandestine graves.

In the search they have also been accompanied by the Missing Persons Search Commissionand staff of the Attorney General of the State of Jalisco and of the National Guard for security and surveillance work.

At the site, a vacant lot covered by trees, adjacent to farms under construction located in the vicinity of the airportthe searchers dug at least three possible points where they found the 12 bags with human remains.

The search groups gave notice to the ministerial authorities about their findings and it will be the Attorney General of Condition of Jalisco the one in charge of identifying the remains, looking for those responsible and trying to locate the relatives of the deceased, through genetic compatibility procedures.