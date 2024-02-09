A large group of companies from the Amsterdam port region have jointly concluded a flexible group contract to better distribute the power among themselves. The grid operator Liander has that announced on Thursday. The aim of the agreement, which involves 29 companies, is to use the available electricity in the port of Amsterdam more effectively.

New regulations from the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) make such a flexible group contract possible, in which several companies share a joint contract. The collective contract, which is being issued for the first time by Liander, is seen as an innovative solution to the problems on the Amsterdam electricity grid. This is under great pressure due to the energy transition and increasing demand.

Many companies are currently faced with restrictions when applying for new or larger connections. The companies, which unite in the Amsterdam Port Energy Cooperative, can accurately coordinate power use by sharing information. Because they often only need full capacity at set times, this new shared approach ensures efficient use of the available electricity. Peaks and troughs in demand and power outages therefore largely do not occur.